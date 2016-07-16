The patriotic pachyderm has announced her candidacy for President. No kidding!



Next weekend, right smack dab in the middle of the Republican and Democratic conventions, Lucy, I suppose, will be running for our nation's highest office on the "Fun" ticket.

Will there be a celebration? You bet. It all happens next Saturday July 23rd at Margate's Jersey Shore icon.

Here's just a sample of the planned festivities.

First of all, it the cost of an admission ticket is a dollar.. Now, that's a deal.

There will be a photo "voting" booth, a brand new 9 hole miniature golf course, carnival games and rides.

You and your family can munch the day away with fun eats like hot dogs, cheese steaks, and corn on the cob.

During the afternoon you can take part in Lucy's birthday party with a free slice of birthday cake.

A couple of things to keep in mind. There will be no on-site parking next Saturday. Here's what you should do. Park at the Margate Municipal Building located at 9001 Winchester Avenue. The parking is free. That's unheard of these days. Also, a free shuttle that runs every 15 minutes will take you from the parking lot to Lucy.

During her 135 years Lucy has defied it all. Fires, Super Storm Sandy, and like all of us age.

Now that she's better than ever, celebrating and casting a vote for our old friend may be a nice way to spend a mid summer day with family and friends.