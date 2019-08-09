Look out! Bobcat sighting in North Jersey

There have been a lot of critters in the news lately, from fighting bears to the falcon/sea gull battle royale to rattlesnakes, and now there is a bobcat sighting in the Garden State.

Of course, when you find out it was in Sussex County it gets a little more believable. I’ve had squirrels, possums, raccoons, and ground hogs underneath my deck, but this family in Vernon took video of a bobcat wandering around under the deck.

It’s not every day to get to see video of a New Jersey bobcat! So, well, enjoy it.

