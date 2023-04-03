Lightning strike caught on security camera in East Windsor, NJ

John in East Windsor called this morning to talk about the aftermath of the storm that rolled through on Saturday night.

We were in Somerville, NJ for dinner and avoided most of the weather. Although we left our house around 5 p.m. and it was sunny and bright. For about 20 minutes from inside the restaurant in Somerville we could see the driving rain and wind, but considering how bad the storm was in Monmouth and Ocean, we got off easy.

Unfortunately but thankfully the weather caused the cancelation of the opening race at New Egypt Speedway. Owner Nick made the smart call for the safety of the 2000+ people that would have been in attendance and caught in the height of the storm. I'll keep you posted when we return to the Speedway to wave the green flag!

In the meantime, check out the pic that John from East Windsor sent us from a security cam that captured the lighting strike and his pic of the aftermath.

Lightning strikes tree in East Windsor during storm (John in East Windsor) Lightning strikes tree in East Windsor during storm (John in East Windsor) loading...

If you had damage at your home or business and want to get your pic posted hit us up on the free NJ 101.5 app and you might see your pic on this site!

