Imagine you’re a teenager who has been dutifully jumping through the hoops towards getting your driver’s license. You’ve done the required written test, you’ve had time driving with parents in the car you’ve completed your mandatory 6 hours with a driving instructor.

Then right before you could take your road test to get your probationary driver’s license the pandemic closes all MVC offices and services such as a road test. You are confident you would pass and now your life is in limbo regarding driving. Maybe you have a job you want to get to. Maybe you just feel ripped off. What would you do?

The answer was easy for Jake Snyder. The 17 year old from Union County started a movement and his petition on Change.org has garnered over 12,000 signatures. The ask? Issue driver’s licenses to people like him who could not take the road test but met all the other requirements.

It may seem like a crazy idea but other states have already done it. Georgia, Wisconsin and Texas are allowing it. Personally I think it’s a bad idea. The road test can weed out those learners who took the 6 hours with a professional instructor but whose parents took a pass and just signed off on paperwork. While right now we have far less traffic on the roads, it will soon return to some of the most congested roads in America and teens need to be ready for it. I know it’s a disappointment, but it is better to wait.

According to a story on NJ.com, Gov Phil Murphy was cold to the idea when asked so this looks like an uphill battle. How would you vote? Take our poll.

