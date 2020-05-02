Lester Holt will give speech from home for Rutgers’ virtual graduation

NEW BRUNSWICK — Nothing will stop graduates from their caps into the air – in their own living rooms.

Rutgers University will hold its 254th commencement ceremony virtually, streamed live on the university's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Rutgers-New Brunswick and Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences will have its virtual ceremony on May 31 with NBC News anchor Lester Holt delivering the main speech from his home studio.

Rutgers-Newark will have its virtual ceremony on May 20 with an in-person celebration at a later date that has not been announced. Rutgers-Camden will have the virtual ceremony sometime in May with an in-person event being planned for December.

The virtual commencement ceremonies may be what many high schools in New Jersey end up doing amid the pandemic crisis.

New Jersey 101.5 reported this week that school districts are planning alternatives to the usual graduation ceremonies, including potentially holding "homecoming" celebrations in the fall.

