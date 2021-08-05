Are you tired of the nonsense already? Were you fooled into believing that corporate elites, government and media had your health, safety and best interests in mind? It's never too late to open your eyes.

Many people bought into the fear in the spring of 2020 and went along with "Fifteen Days To Stop The Spread." But then as the science and the data became more public and obvious, we knew pretty early on that the real threat from COVID was among those who were old, sick and otherwise health-compromised.

We saw government in certain blue states make it harder for patients to get medicine that many docs knew would save lives, like Hydroxychloriquine and Ivermectin. I'm old enough to remember Congressman Chris Smith fighting with NJ government to get necessary treatments into circulation in NJ to help people, only to be frustrated by corrupt politicians. I'm also old enough to remember EMPTY hospital beds at the height of the "health crisis."

Remember when President Trump deployed the Navy hospital ship Comfort to New York harbor? Remember when it was only used for a handful of patients? Remember when Governor Murphy held photo-ops amid EMPTY temporary hospitals across NJ? Remember when the curve flattened through natural immunity and those temporary hospitals went away?

The point is that we were never overwhelmed and we should have never locked down. We have treatments for viruses like COVID and we have a medical system that can handle vulnerable people who get sick. We also know beyond reasonable doubt that masks do not work to stop viruses and may be causing irreversible damage to people — especially kids. We know that according to the smart docs at Johns Hopkins NONE of the 340 kids 0-18 who are listed as COVID deaths were healthy to start.

Are you ready to fight back yet? If you are, Attorney Dana Wefer is here to help you. She's an expert on the legal and science side of the debate and has the strength, intelligence and courage to help us push back against the tyranny of masks, forced vaccines and lockdowns. Join her tonight for an informative conversation through google and zoom. Here's her invitation which includes the link for you to join tonight at 630pm.

"Hello Everyone, You are receiving this email either because you emailed or called me for legal advice concerning vaccines or masks or because I know you and I know that these subjects are important to you. I have had a lot of inquiries and requests for help coming in and I have noticed some patterns of situations and questions people have, and I think a general informational meeting would be helpful to people. I'd like to invite you to join me for an evening of discussion on the masks, vaccines, and new normal this Thursday evening at 6:30pm. I am inviting several other attorneys to join and participate as well. I am going through the most common themes and questions that I am seeing and will try to take some general (not specific) questions about the law. Some topics I anticipate covering are: religious exemptions, waivers, and what to do if you're in private employment. I'd like to talk generally about the lawsuits we need and the basis on which they will be fought. It's strange to get an email from an attorney like this, so I'd like to share a little information about myself, for those of you who do not know me. I have been a civil litigator for 14 years. My primary love is free speech and the First Amendment and in 2010 I litigated and won a NJ Supreme Court case that expanded the right to free speech under NJ's Constitution. That cases's name is Mazdabrook Commons v. Khan. Right now I am focused on mask and vaccine issues. In addition to my law degree, I have a Masters of Science in Biotechnology. I did my graduate paper on the use of mRNA therapies, so I am very familiar with the science around these shots. In addition to my legal career, I have been very politically active for almost 2 decades. For the first 12 years it was as a Democrat, the last five have been as a Republican. In any event, I know the political processes inside out. I can teach you about how to run for local party seats, how to file to run for local political office, and how to campaign if you are up for a political fight. You reached out to me because you know that some of our battles for freedom will be in the courts, but not all of them. Many of them are political. At the meeting, I will discuss the differences and provide advice on both fronts." - Dana Wefer email

To join the video meeting, click this link: https://meet.google.com/eue-banw-sas

Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 415-943-3742 and enter this PIN: 257 206 675#

You can also go to the website and join through Zoom.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.