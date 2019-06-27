Lawrence cop saves choking 4-year-old

Our #BlueFriday honoree this week is Lawrence Township Police Officer Bartosz Chojnowski.

While working at a road repair site about a week ago, a car pulled over and a woman emerged upset and looking for help. Thankfully, Officer Chojnowski was there and immediately engaged. The woman's four-year-old was in the car choking on a piece of candy. The kid was unresponsive and not breathing as the officer moved in, removed the kid from the car and dislodged the object stuck in the child's throat.

As a nice additional footnote to the story, the family visited the officer a few days later at the police department HQ and bought everyone lunch.

So next time you're driving by a construction site and there's a cop on duty, know that it could be you who needs their help next time!

