Lakewood school bus full of kids hit by minivan, say police

LAKEWOOD — A mini van slammed into the side of a school bus that was carrying 36 children, as the bus tried to make an illegal turn on Monday morning, according to police, who also confirmed the crash was captured on video.

Lakewood police spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said 63-year-old bus driver Raymond Schlombert, a township resident, tried to cross over Central Avenue from Bradshaw Road around 9:30 a.m.

A video posted by the Lakewood Scoop appeared to show the bus entering the westbound lane, where it was hit on the driver's side by a 2001 Toyota Sienna mini van, which did not appear to slow down before the crash.

Staffordsmith said all three dozen children on board the bus were not hurt. Police did not disclose the age of the children or which school they are enrolled in.

The driver of the Sienna, Gitty Olshin, 39, also a Lakewood resident, was hospitalized for a complaint of pain, police said.

The bus is owned by Klarr Transportation of Lakewood. Answering a phone call from New Jersey 101.5 News, a person identified only as a manager said the company was aware of the incident but declined to comment, including a question about the employment status of Schlombert.

Summonses were expected to be issued stemming from the crash, according to Staffordsmith.

