It’s not COVID: 100 men in this NJ town have mysterious illness

When you learn about 100-plus young men all becoming sick at the same time - from the same area - the first thing you think about is that it must be COVID-19.

In this Lakewood, New Jersey illness cluster, 100-plus young men are all sick and presently at home … but, it is not COVID-19, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which first broke the news of this issue.

Their symptoms are similar to COVID-19, however, it appears that all 100-plus students have tested negative for COVID-19.

It begs the question, What is it then?

At this time, there is no definitive diagnosis.

More than 100 young men from various yeshivas from across the Lakewood area were home this week with a mysterious illness - we repeat, it's not COVID-19.

About 50 students from each Jewish school all have experienced fever, headache, weakness and other symptoms.

It started last Thursday, December 9, 2021. All of the young men have been bedridden since becoming sick, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

When you hear about more than 100 people all becoming sick at the same time and their symptoms include fever and fatigue … you would feel almost certain that it’s COVID-19.

But, it’s not. It’s also not the flu.

This, along with the Omicron variant is spreading. It now accounts for 3 percent of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

We’ll keep you posted of any and all updates, because it is disconcerting that this large a number of people have all contracted the same mysterious illness at the same time.

Lakewood, New Jersey to Atlantic City, heading in a southwest direction is about 61 miles away.

SOURCE : The Lakewood Scoop.

