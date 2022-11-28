Kim Kardashian has spoken out against designer label Balenciaga after the fashion house released a campaign featuring children surrounded by objects related to BDSM.

On Nov. 27, Kardashian posted a statement to her social media condemning the brand's choice to feature child models in their Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign, which also features teddy bears wearing bondage gear, such as straps and chains.

Kardashian, who has frequently worked with the high fashion brand, denounced Balenciaga.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns. But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," Kardashian shared in a statement.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," she continued.

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," Kardashian concluded.

A few hours later, Kardashian clarified she is "currently re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand.

In the days following the release of Balenciaga's controversial ad campaign, many called on Kardashian to speak out as she's known for her many collaborations with the brand.

Balenciaga's Child Ad Controversy Explained:

Kardashian's statement came after many people online called the fashion house out for seemingly promoting the abuse and sexualization of children with their imagery in the ad campaign.

The campaign, which dropped during Paris Fashion Week, shows young children posing with teddy bears who appear to be wearing BDSM-style harnesses, according to the New York Post.

Many also pointed out that a document featured in the spread appeared to be a copy of a U.S. Supreme Court case upholding part of a federal child pornography law.

The brand removed the campaign and posted an apology to their Instagram Story after the backlash.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms," the company said.

"We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photo shoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being," they added.