Jump into a fabulous weather weekend in NJ

There will be very little to worry about in the forecast for the next few days across the Garden State, as we settle into an extended stretch of dry, warm weather for the end of July.

The warm, abundant sunshine that characterized Thursday will remain and intensify on Friday, as highs climb into the mid- to upper 80s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Saturday presents only a slight chance for a pop-up shower; otherwise, partly sunny, with highs stepping back slightly, and settling in the mid-80s.

Of the two weekend days, it looks like Sunday will be the hotter one: some sun, some clouds, and highs approaching 90.

Then, looking briefly into next week, sun sticks around for at least Monday and Tuesday as highs continue to creep further and further up, into the lower 90s. Dan will lay out the full work week forecast for you by that point.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, July 29. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

