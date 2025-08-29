NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:35pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:07a
|High
Fri 12:47p
|Low
Fri 6:54p
|High
Sat 1:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:31a
|High
Fri 12:21p
|Low
Fri 6:18p
|High
Sat 12:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:43a
|High
Fri 12:35p
|Low
Fri 6:30p
|High
Sat 12:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|High
Fri 12:17p
|Low
Fri 6:22p
|High
Sat 12:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:12a
|High
Fri 4:27p
|Low
Fri 10:59p
|High
Sat 4:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:19a
|High
Fri 12:41p
|Low
Fri 7:06p
|High
Sat 12:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:46a
|High
Fri 3:34p
|Low
Fri 10:33p
|High
Sat 3:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:55a
|High
Fri 1:32p
|Low
Fri 7:48p
|High
Sat 1:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|High
Fri 12:17p
|Low
Fri 6:40p
|High
Sat 12:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:06a
|High
Fri 12:40p
|Low
Fri 7:02p
|High
Sat 12:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:53a
|High
Fri 12:16p
|Low
Fri 6:41p
|High
Sat 12:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:57a
|High
Fri 1:24p
|Low
Fri 7:38p
|High
Sat 1:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
