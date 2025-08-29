Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

13 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

11 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:35pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:07a High

Fri 12:47p Low

Fri 6:54p High

Sat 1:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:31a High

Fri 12:21p Low

Fri 6:18p High

Sat 12:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:43a High

Fri 12:35p Low

Fri 6:30p High

Sat 12:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:35a High

Fri 12:17p Low

Fri 6:22p High

Sat 12:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:12a High

Fri 4:27p Low

Fri 10:59p High

Sat 4:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:19a High

Fri 12:41p Low

Fri 7:06p High

Sat 12:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:46a High

Fri 3:34p Low

Fri 10:33p High

Sat 3:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:55a High

Fri 1:32p Low

Fri 7:48p High

Sat 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:51a High

Fri 12:17p Low

Fri 6:40p High

Sat 12:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:06a High

Fri 12:40p Low

Fri 7:02p High

Sat 12:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:53a High

Fri 12:16p Low

Fri 6:41p High

Sat 12:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:57a High

Fri 1:24p Low

Fri 7:38p High

Sat 1:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan