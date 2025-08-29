NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 29

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 29

Wildwood Crest (Mike Brandt, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:35pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:07a		High
Fri 12:47p		Low
Fri 6:54p		High
Sat 1:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:31a		High
Fri 12:21p		Low
Fri 6:18p		High
Sat 12:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:43a		High
Fri 12:35p		Low
Fri 6:30p		High
Sat 12:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:35a		High
Fri 12:17p		Low
Fri 6:22p		High
Sat 12:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:12a		High
Fri 4:27p		Low
Fri 10:59p		High
Sat 4:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:19a		High
Fri 12:41p		Low
Fri 7:06p		High
Sat 12:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:46a		High
Fri 3:34p		Low
Fri 10:33p		High
Sat 3:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:55a		High
Fri 1:32p		Low
Fri 7:48p		High
Sat 1:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:51a		High
Fri 12:17p		Low
Fri 6:40p		High
Sat 12:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:06a		High
Fri 12:40p		Low
Fri 7:02p		High
Sat 12:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:53a		High
Fri 12:16p		Low
Fri 6:41p		High
Sat 12:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:57a		High
Fri 1:24p		Low
Fri 7:38p		High
Sat 1:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W early this afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM