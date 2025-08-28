NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 28

Sand castle in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:19am - 7:37pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:35a		High
Thu 12:03p		Low
Thu 6:07p		High
Fri 12:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:37a		Low
Thu 5:31p		High
Thu 11:49p		Low
Fri 5:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:11a		High
Thu 11:51a		Low
Thu 5:43p		High
Fri 12:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:03a		High
Thu 11:33a		Low
Thu 5:35p		High
Thu 11:45p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:40a		High
Thu 3:43p		Low
Thu 10:12p		High
Fri 3:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:41a		High
Thu 11:58a		Low
Thu 6:17p		High
Fri 12:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:14a		High
Thu 2:50p		Low
Thu 9:46p		High
Fri 3:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:17a		High
Thu 12:48p		Low
Thu 6:56p		High
Fri 12:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:13a		High
Thu 11:34a		Low
Thu 5:50p		High
Thu 11:43p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:32a		High
Thu 11:58a		Low
Thu 6:12p		High
Fri 12:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:14a		High
Thu 11:34a		Low
Thu 5:50p		High
Thu 11:48p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:17a		High
Thu 12:42p		Low
Thu 6:49p		High
Fri 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

