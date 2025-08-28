Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:37pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:35a High

Thu 12:03p Low

Thu 6:07p High

Fri 12:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:37a Low

Thu 5:31p High

Thu 11:49p Low

Fri 5:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:11a High

Thu 11:51a Low

Thu 5:43p High

Fri 12:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 11:33a Low

Thu 5:35p High

Thu 11:45p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:40a High

Thu 3:43p Low

Thu 10:12p High

Fri 3:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:41a High

Thu 11:58a Low

Thu 6:17p High

Fri 12:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:14a High

Thu 2:50p Low

Thu 9:46p High

Fri 3:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:17a High

Thu 12:48p Low

Thu 6:56p High

Fri 12:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:13a High

Thu 11:34a Low

Thu 5:50p High

Thu 11:43p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:32a High

Thu 11:58a Low

Thu 6:12p High

Fri 12:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:14a High

Thu 11:34a Low

Thu 5:50p High

Thu 11:48p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:17a High

Thu 12:42p Low

Thu 6:49p High

Fri 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

