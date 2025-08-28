NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 28
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:19am - 7:37pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:35a
|High
Thu 12:03p
|Low
Thu 6:07p
|High
Fri 12:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:37a
|Low
Thu 5:31p
|High
Thu 11:49p
|Low
Fri 5:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:11a
|High
Thu 11:51a
|Low
Thu 5:43p
|High
Fri 12:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 11:33a
|Low
Thu 5:35p
|High
Thu 11:45p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:40a
|High
Thu 3:43p
|Low
Thu 10:12p
|High
Fri 3:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:41a
|High
Thu 11:58a
|Low
Thu 6:17p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:14a
|High
Thu 2:50p
|Low
Thu 9:46p
|High
Fri 3:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:17a
|High
Thu 12:48p
|Low
Thu 6:56p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|High
Thu 11:34a
|Low
Thu 5:50p
|High
Thu 11:43p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|High
Thu 11:58a
|Low
Thu 6:12p
|High
Fri 12:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|High
Thu 11:34a
|Low
Thu 5:50p
|High
Thu 11:48p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:17a
|High
Thu 12:42p
|Low
Thu 6:49p
|High
Fri 12:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
