At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 7:56pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:00a High

Thu 12:23p Low

Thu 6:43p High

Fri 12:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 11:57a Low

Thu 6:07p High

Fri 12:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:36a High

Thu 12:11p Low

Thu 6:19p High

Fri 12:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:28a High

Thu 11:53a Low

Thu 6:11p High

Fri 12:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:05a High

Thu 4:03p Low

Thu 10:48p High

Fri 4:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:02a High

Thu 12:14p Low

Thu 6:49p High

Fri 12:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:39a High

Thu 3:10p Low

Thu 10:22p High

Fri 3:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:40a High

Thu 1:15p Low

Thu 7:24p High

Fri 1:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:36a High

Thu 11:56a Low

Thu 6:19p High

Fri 12:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:04a High

Thu 12:30p Low

Thu 6:43p High

Fri 12:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:42a High

Thu 12:03p Low

Thu 6:22p High

Fri 12:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:39a High

Thu 1:06p Low

Thu 7:16p High

Fri 1:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

