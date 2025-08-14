NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:00a
|High
Thu 12:23p
|Low
Thu 6:43p
|High
Fri 12:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 11:57a
|Low
Thu 6:07p
|High
Fri 12:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|High
Thu 12:11p
|Low
Thu 6:19p
|High
Fri 12:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:28a
|High
Thu 11:53a
|Low
Thu 6:11p
|High
Fri 12:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:05a
|High
Thu 4:03p
|Low
Thu 10:48p
|High
Fri 4:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:02a
|High
Thu 12:14p
|Low
Thu 6:49p
|High
Fri 12:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:39a
|High
Thu 3:10p
|Low
Thu 10:22p
|High
Fri 3:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:40a
|High
Thu 1:15p
|Low
Thu 7:24p
|High
Fri 1:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|High
Thu 11:56a
|Low
Thu 6:19p
|High
Fri 12:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:04a
|High
Thu 12:30p
|Low
Thu 6:43p
|High
Fri 12:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:42a
|High
Thu 12:03p
|Low
Thu 6:22p
|High
Fri 12:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:39a
|High
Thu 1:06p
|Low
Thu 7:16p
|High
Fri 1:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
