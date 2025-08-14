NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 14

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 14

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:06am - 7:56pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:00a		High
Thu 12:23p		Low
Thu 6:43p		High
Fri 12:46a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:24a		High
Thu 11:57a		Low
Thu 6:07p		High
Fri 12:20a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:36a		High
Thu 12:11p		Low
Thu 6:19p		High
Fri 12:34a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:28a		High
Thu 11:53a		Low
Thu 6:11p		High
Fri 12:16a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:05a		High
Thu 4:03p		Low
Thu 10:48p		High
Fri 4:26a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:02a		High
Thu 12:14p		Low
Thu 6:49p		High
Fri 12:37a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:39a		High
Thu 3:10p		Low
Thu 10:22p		High
Fri 3:33a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:40a		High
Thu 1:15p		Low
Thu 7:24p		High
Fri 1:29a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:36a		High
Thu 11:56a		Low
Thu 6:19p		High
Fri 12:17a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:04a		High
Thu 12:30p		Low
Thu 6:43p		High
Fri 12:47a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:42a		High
Thu 12:03p		Low
Thu 6:22p		High
Fri 12:21a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:39a		High
Thu 1:06p		Low
Thu 7:16p		High
Fri 1:28a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

