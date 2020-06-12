The fascinating career of Jersey actor Jason Mewes

Jersey acting legend Jason Mewes was born on June 12th, 1974 in Highlands. He’s almost certainly best known as “Jay,” the speaking member of Jay and Silent Bob. While he has acted in other films, he became famous by appearing in his buddy, Kevin Smith’s, films, like Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma, as well as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

His stoner persona proved to be a hit with audiences and, according to IMDB, “he has appeared in every film directed by Smith except Jersey Girl (2004), Cop Out (2010), and Red State (2011).”

He had some pretty well publicized drug problems, being busted in New Jersey for heroin possession, but has reportedly been clean since 2010. He was born into a drug using family; his best friend, Kevin Smith described it as having been "Born the son of a heroin abuser, [and] spent most of his childhood raised by an aunt while his Mother fed her jones or spent years in jail.”

His career as Jay is not over, though, as Clerks III began production last fall.

