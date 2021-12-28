JERSEY CITY — A teenager has turned himself in to authorities and is being charged with murder in connection with the recent death of a 16-year-old.

According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the 17-year-old suspect from Jersey City, who isn't being named by authorities, surrendered himself to homicide detectives on Monday.

The male, who authorities had wanted in connection with the death, was arrested without incident, and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities say Pedro Rodriguez was gunned down on Communipaw Avenue on Dec. 16. Authorities were alerted to the scene around 11:45 a.m. and found Rodriguez unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12 p.m.

The defendant will be remanded to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center pending an initial court appearance.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

