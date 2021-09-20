Jersey City, NJ, cop catches baby dropped from balcony
A tense standoff with police ended in Jersey City when a man dropped a baby off a balcony.
Police officer Eduardo Matute is being hailed a hero for making a perfect catch, and saving the infant.
Exactly what touched off the standoff is not clear, but police were called to the Rose Avenue address early Saturday morning. Several officers raced to position themselves under the balcony when the man dangled the one-month old baby over the side.
It was Matute who made the catch. The infant was taken to the hospital and is doing fine. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said on Facebook the initial call to police was for a "child in danger."
When the man dropped the baby, officers moved in to arrest him. NorthJersey.com reports he is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and endangerment.
Investigators have not identified the man, or what relationship he had to the infant. Jersey City Police released a statement saying, "An extremely dangerous incident developed this morning on Rose Ave in Jersey City in which a man was threatening a one-month-old baby. Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation."