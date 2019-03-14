JCPD delivers new dog to 12 year old with cancer

Retired Jersey City Detectives Ed Dolan, Jorge Santana and Al Lopez went above and beyond the call of duty.

Hearing about a 12 year old kid battling cancer in Indiana, they decided to act. Jeremiah Derks is battling bone cancer and recently lost his dog. That prompted the three heroes to rescue a dog and hop in an RV for a 723 mile trek from Jersey City to Kokomo, Indiana.

Needless to say, they made the young man's day. As members of the Jersey City Detective PBA, they also made him an honorary detective.

Our prayers are with Jeremiah as he fights to live. And of course with all law enforcement active and retired, and their families, as they step up beyond the job description every day to help make our communities stronger and safer.

