You Can See The Stanley Cup at Princeton University Saturday

Attention ice hockey fans. I've got some exciting news. This could be a once in a lifetime experience.

Planet Princeton is reporting that Lord's Stanley Cup will be coming to Princeton University this weekend and you're invited to go check out a game and see it for yourself.

The special visit on Saturday, January 7th, starting at 2pm, will be a part of the 100th anniversary celebration for Princeton University's only ice skating rink, Baker Memorial Rink, home of the Princeton Tigers Ice Hockey teams.

The Stanley Cup will be stationed in the fan village, just outside of the rink. There will be anniversary merch to buy, music, food and more at this special event. Click here to get tickets to a game, which gets you into the fan village to see it.

The Princeton women's ice hockey team takes on Harvard that day (Saturday, January 7th) at 3pm. The men's team plays Dartmouth at 7pm.

The Princeton University Men's Ice Hockey Head Coach said in statement, "We are thankful to the National Hockey League and Hockey Hall of Fame for helping to add to this special weekend by bringing the Stanley Cup to Baker Rink in January. We are excited to have the Cup on hand alongside college hockey's most prized trophies for our fans to interact with and make their own memories during Hobey 100 weekend."

The Princeton University Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach added, "The opportunity for our alumni, friends, fans and players to all gather together and celebrate Baker Rink is going to be special and something we'll never forget."

To read more and get ticket information, click here.

