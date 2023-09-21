Freight Train and Truck Crash in Bucks County, SEPTA Service Affected

A serious accident is snarling the morning commute for many across our area.

A freight train crashed into a large truck around 6:30 a.m. in Yardley, Pa., according to 94.5 PST's Total Traffic. It was right near the railroad crossing at Big Oak and Township Line Road, they say.

Here's footage of the accident from Philadelphia's NBC 10:

SEPTA's West Trenton Line uses those same tracks, and as a result, service has been adjusted. Service had been stopped in both directions on the train line, but that has improved (as of 8:00 a.m.).

"Inbound train service has resumed between West Trenton and Neshaminy Falls Stations with delays of up to 30 minutes," SEPTA wrote. "Inbound train #6307 will be the first train to operate to Center City. Outbound train #5300 will terminate service at Neshaminy Station."

There were no reports of injuries, as of 8 am Thursday.

