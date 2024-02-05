In case you haven't heard, FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup Final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey, which is a major victory for the state. But the Internet's got jokes!

This also means that we can expect East Rutherford to be absolutely filled with thousands of soccer enthusiasts from all over the world in about 2 years' time.

Boy, are they in for a not-so-sweet surprise! According to public opinion, anyway.

You know the edit of Joe Pesci taking off his glasses and reacting to something in front of him in disgust? Yeah, that one seems to be making its rounds in light of this news. Lol.

Take a look at one of them below, but if you're sensitive to harsh language... maybe don't play it. It is Joe Pesci, after all!

*WARNING: Foul language*

Here's one implying that Europeans will be under the very likely assumption that East Rutherford is New York!

Let's keep it all the way real!

They didn't have to do us like this! Haha!

Many fans are criticizing the decision to select MetLife Stadium for the final rather than other options in Dallas or Los Angeles, according to DailyMail.

How many cities will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Games?

A total of 16 cities will host the 2026 World Cup Games - 11 of them in the United States:

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

NY/NJ

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Dallas will host 9 games at AT&T Stadium - the most of any other city.

I don't know a lot about soccer, but I think most of us do know that fans all over the world go absolutely insane for it, so they probably won't care at all. It will likely be a bit of a culture shock though!

Are you excited for the World Cup series?

