She's one of the fastest-growing artists in the country, and this summer you can see her in Philadelphia!

Grammy award-winning, breakout African pop star Tyla, is coming to Philadelphia as part of the music lineup for this year's Roots Picnic music festival!

Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Roots Picnic festival will take place at The Mann Center (5201 Parkside Ave.) in Fairmont Park on June 1 - 2.

The Roots Picnic festival is one of the most popular R&B music festivals in the city and it's an absolute blast every year.

They have an impressive lineup this year with Lil Wayne & The Roots headlining, along with Jill Scott and Nas.

iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show Getty Images loading...

Along with Tyla, other popular performers will include Victoria Monét, Fantasia, Wale, Babyface, and many more. There will even be a special performance by André 3000 from Outkast!

Where can I get tickets for the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia?

Tickets for this exciting event go on sale Friday, Feb 23 at 10 am on the Roots Picnic website.

2-day General Admission is $200 and includes access to all performances that weekend along with food and drinks.

There are also deluxe GA passes starting at $350 including access to lounges, shaded seating, VIP paid bars, pit access to the main stage and more. The most expensive package is $1,299.

Click HERE for more ticket information and pricing.

Tyla is on the move!

Something tells me we'll be seeing a lot more from Tyla. She just secured her first Grammy for Best African Music Performance, and her breakout hit "Water" has been all over the airwaves.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Will you be grabbing tickets this year?