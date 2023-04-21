If you had planned on going to see the over 8 million colorful tulips at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, NJ, you'd better get there fast. Unfortunately, the tulip season is unexpectedly ending early this year.

The farm posted some good news and bad news on social media on Thursday (April 21st).

Keep reading because some of your reservations may have been canceled.

The post read, "The bad news is our season is most likely going to end early. If you had tickets for Thursday, April 27th through Sunday, April 30th, they have been canceled and refunded. Right now we think our last day will be Wednesday, April 26th."

The post continued, "The GOOD news is that the tulips still look amazing AND it's going to be warm and sunny for the rest of the event, including this weekend. Since it may be our last, this really is your LAST CHANCE to visit U-Pick Tulips 2023."

Thank you for the heads up, Holland Ridge Farms. Don't worry, there's still time to get tickets for this weekend and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Click here to buy yours. It's truly an amazing experience.

For information on this awesome springtime event, click here. If you're lucky enough to go before it ends this season, click here for a map.

From what I gathered from reading the comments, the wacky New Jersey weather is to blame for this year's tulip season unexpectedly ending early.

A few commenters seemed disappointed, begging the farm to reassess next week to see if they could remain open longer, but most understood that Mother Nature is in control when it comes to the tulips, not the farm.

Hurry and go before it's too late.

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 86 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, NJ.