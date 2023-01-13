A dream that's been two years in the making has finally come true for a popular Trenton restaurant and catering business.

1911 Smoke House Barbeque just opened a second location in the brand new, trendy, state of the art, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. This is big deal.

I had just told you all about the new airport terminal and its very Jersey vibe when it officially opened earlier this week, featuring photos, maps, art and restaurants from our great state, but I didn't realize at the time that one of those restaurants picked to be a part of the major upgrade is in Mercer County. So exciting.

The new airport location of 1911 Smoke House is the biggest restaurant in the terminal.

It has 80 seats and a 24 seat bar. Looks great, doesn't it?

From what I've heard, opening day was a huge success with the amazing smell of the barbeque wafting through the terminal, tempting travelers to give it a try.

Congratulations 1911 Smoke House Barbeque!

The whole Mercer County area (and beyond) already knew how great you are and now travelers from all over the world will too.

If you haven't experienced this great place yet, it's a must. They have wings, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, burgers and so much more.

Check out the menu. They cater parties and events too. Delivery is available.

Don't forget, the next time you're flying out of or into Newark, make sure to stop by and check it out.

The saying on the bridge still rings true, "Trenton Makes The World Takes."

1911 Smoke House Barbeque is located at 11 W. Front Street in Trenton and now Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

