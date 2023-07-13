It's kind of rare that you see something in a Target store that you've never seen before. After all, with 51 stores open already across the state (and nearly 2,000 stores nationwide), it's safe to say that we're rarely shocked when we visit a Target store. Right?

But that shock may happen for thousands of shoppers across Monmouth County, NJ this week.

Earlier this week, Target unveiled one of their "small-format" stores in Eatontown, NJ. The company confirmed in a statement to Townsquare Media the store's grand opening will take place on July 16.

The store is located in the busy Eatontown Plaza (which is at the intersection of Route 35 and Route 36).

What Is a Small-format Target Store?

In recent years Target has started opening small-format stores in urban neighborhoods, near colleges, and other areas where a full-size Target would not fit.

A full-size target is about 130,000 square feet, the company says.

Meanwhile, the average size of a small-format Target store is around only 40,000 square feet. Of course, this varies by location and retail space.

Target Target loading...

As a gauge, the company's new store in Eatontown, NJ Target is about 60,000 square feet, they say.

What's In a Small-format Target Store?

Target says they research the surrounding community and its needs so the merchandise matches the community.

"A small format located near a bustling tourist shopping destination might have a vastly different assortment than another just six blocks away, located in a residential area with lots of families with kids and babies," the company said in 2018.

So What's Really Different About a Small-format Target Store?

Target Target loading...

Target promises that hoppers will still find their key categories of products like home, apparel, food and beverage. However, they'll have a smaller assortment of products in each of those categories that will be curated for their neighborhood.

For example, "we’ll carry paper towels in our urban stores, but in smaller pack sizes so it’s easier for guests to carry home and store in smaller spaces," they said.

So What's Different About Eatontown's Small-format Target Store?

Target Target loading...

As for the Eatontown store the store's director Daniela Sylvester told us in a statement that they'll offer a wide assortment of Target's top owned and national brands across those areas.

"As well as a convenient CVS pharmacy, Ulta Beauty and Starbucks location," Sylvester said.

Target Has Other Small Format Stores in New Jersey

The new small store location in Eatontown, NJ is NOT Target's first in New Jersey. They currently operate small-format stores in Haddon Township, Parsippany-Troy Hills, and Closter, NJ.com reports.



