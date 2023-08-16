Taco Bell is Giving Away FREE Tacos Everywhere, Except New Jersey – Here’s Why

When you hear the words "Taco Tuesday," what do you imagine?

Because fast food giant, Taco Bell is imagining FREE tacos for everyone! But if you live here in New Jersey, don't get too excited - We can't get them here.

Yep. For a limited time, Taco Bell is opening a $5 million taco tab to offer free Doritos® Locos Tacos on Tuesdays 8/15, 8/22, 8/29, and 9/5 for "Taco Tuesday" in every single state except New Jersey. But why??

It all boils down to the fun alliteration itself: "Taco Tuesday."

For 34 years, rival taco chain Taco John's had the term "Taco Tuesday" trademarked in 49 states. And now after a months-long battle with Taco Bell's lawyers, they've relinquished their claim on the phrase. So Taco Bell is celebrating the "freedom" of the phrase with their tasty promotion.

But only one state remains: New Jersey. Because of one restaurant.

Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar located in Somers Point, New Jersey trademarked the phrase "Taco Tuesday" in 1979, and they're refusing to let it go, no matter how much Taco Bell asks.

Taco Bell's stance:

In short, they believe that "Taco Tuesday" has become such a commonplace phrase, that everyone should be free use it. Here's what they say about their promotion on their website:

"To honor the liberation of Taco Tuesday (in 49 states) and to support restaurants who now have the right to freely champion Taco Tuesday, we will be hosting a Taco Tuesday Free-For-All celebration. (Sorry, NJ - we're working on it.)"

"Taco Tuesdays belong to the people, so get a free Doritos® Locos Tacos on Tuesdays 8/15, 8/22, 8/29, and 9/5."

Gregory Restaurant's stance:

Greg Gregory, owner of Gregory's Bar says Taco Bell's promotion is "obviously a ploy to make us look bad." He says other restaurants are allowed to serve free tacos on Tuesdays, they just can't say "Taco Tuesday" in advertisement.

On the very front page of their website, they make their claim loud and clear:

"The Original Taco Tuesday®... We served our first tacos on a Tuesday night in February 1979... It's been history ever since."

Is this what you call a Mexican standoff?

So, whose side are you on? Team Taco Bell or Team Gregory? Sound off in the comments!

