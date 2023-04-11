SZA will come to Philadelphia after all. She just announced a second leg of her tour, and yes, Philadelphia will be included in this leg of her arena SOS Tour.

SZA was supposed to play at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2023, as part of the first leg of her first-ever arena tour. The postponement came that morning, disappointing fans, of course. SZA and the venue cited "logistical issues" for the postponement.

Well, SZA just announced that the SOS tour will hit the Wells Fargo Center on September 26, 2023. If you had tickets to the originally scheduled date on March 2, they will be honored on that day, the venue confirms.

If you don't have tickets yet, it looks like a limited number of tickets are available now at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

SZA will also hit other local venues this summer and fall:

In fact, you can view a complete list of SZA's tour dates on her website.

The first leg of the tour, which wrapped up in March 2023, marked SZA's first arena tour. Almost all of the dates were sold out. So the demand for this show will certainly be quite a big deal. We cannot wait to see SZA in Philly!