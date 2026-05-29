Princeton is the place to be for some summer fun. The free summer concert series in the Princeton Shopping Center was just announced, and the Triumph Beer Garden will be back again too.

Free outdoor concerts all summer long in the Princeton Shopping Center

This is the perfect way to kick off a summer weekend. Enjoy outdoor concerts from local bands in the center courtyard every Friday evening, starting at 6 PM. Make sure to bring a chair or a blanket to sit, relax, and listen to the live music.

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Here's the line up:

June 5 - Des & The Swagmatics

June 12 - Rumbaile

June 19 - Random Acts of Soul

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June 26 - Grace Little Band

July 10 - Motor City Review

July 17 - The Balanced Breakfast Band

July 24 - Dragonfly Band

July 31 - The Semi-Tunes

August 7 - Diablo Sandwich Band

August 14 - The Outcrops

August 21 - Ocean Avenue Stompers

August 28 - The Shaxe

September 4 - The Men of Soul

September 11 - Castle Lane

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The pop-up Triumph Beer Garden will be open from 5 - 8 PM. You can't miss it. It's at the Clocktower in the courtyard.

Grab food from the Princeton Shopping Center restaurants to enjoy

Get a group text started with your friends and make plans to go. There are plenty of restaurants in the shopping center to grab food from and eat it in the courtyard while enjoying the concert. The restaurants include Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, CHOPT, Mi Espana, Nomad Pizza, Pastiamo, Pizza Star, Wonderpho, and more. There's also a Rita's to cool off on a warn summer night.

Princeton Shopping Center is located at 301 North Harrison Street in Princeton, NJ.