Take Advantage of This Deal At Your NJ Starbucks

This is it!

If you needed another excuse to grab your favorite Starbucks drink this week.

I love waking up in the morning, getting ready, and treating myself to my morning coffee.

My go-to order right now is a blonde vanilla latte with almond milk, and then I top it off with Strawberry Cold Foam.

Read More: New Jersey Homeowners: This Is How Most Burglars Are Breaking In

It tastes like one of those Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake bars that you would get on a hot summer day from an ice cream truck. It’s seriously one of the best coffees I’ve tried at Starbucks.

The best part is, you can try that drink out for yourself for cheaper than normal for the rest of this week.

Right now, Starbucks is offering a sweet little freebie that’s perfect for anyone who loves to put a little extra something on top of their coffee.

If you needed another excuse to grab your favorite Starbucks drink this week, this is it.

Right now, Starbucks is offering a sweet little freebie. That’s perfect for anyone who loves to put a little extra something on top of their coffee.

Starbucks Offering Free Cold Foam (May 2025)

Starbucks Announces 1,100 Corporate Layoffs Getty Images loading...

Now through May 11, Starbucks rewards members can enjoy free cold foam on any drink they order now until May 11.

Normally, if you were to add cold foam to a drink, it’s a little over $1 extra, which doesn’t seem like much, but is a lot! When you’re paying $6 for a drink and then adding another $1 for cold foam, it can almost feel like it’s not worth it.

Now, you can enjoy your favorite drinks without the stress. You can get it at any New Jersey Starbucks over the next few days, so what are you waiting for? Free cold foam for everyone!

8 Meats You Legally Can't BBQ in New Jersey I hope you never even considered eating these animals, but if you have, you can't. Gallery Credit: Gianna