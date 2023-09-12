SPOILERS AHEAD: P!nk’s Expected Setlist for The Summer Carnival Tour at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park will be rocking early next week when music superstar P!nk comes to town for two shows at the baseball stadium. Pink, who is a native of Doylestown, Pa. in nearby Bucks County, Pa., is finally bringing the highly anticipated Summer Carnival Tour to the City of Brotherly Love.

Across the country, P!nk has been making headlines for the aerialist stunts great music, and her overall epic showmanship each night. So it's even more impressive that Philadelphia will host this legendary performer for TWO shows.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?

What times does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some X.com (Twitter) stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

Spoilers are ahead.

But! If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions or more for a show at the Citizens Bank Park we've got that posted for you right here.

What Time Does The Pink Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK! So we all know that it's all about the party before and after the show, right? So we think that parking lots will open no later than 4:00 pm that evening. We've reached out to our contacts at Ballpark to find out.

P!nk is expected to start performing between 8:45 and 9:00 pm both nights.

All of these times, of course, are subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for P!nk's Philadelphia Concert at Citizens Bank Park?

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think Pink's setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

ACT I:

Get the Party Started

Raise Your Glass

Who Knew

Just Like a Pill

Try

What About Us

ACT II:

Heartbeat

Turbulence

Walk Me Home

Cover Song (including Bob Dylan, Prince & more) -- this has varied on the tour so far

Just Give Me a Reason

F**kin Perfect

Just Like Fire/Heartbreaker (Pat Benatar cover)

ACT III:

Please Don't Leave Me

Don't Let Me Get Me

When I Get There

I am Here

Irrelevant

ACT IV:

No Ordinary Love

Are You Gonna Fall?

TRUSTFALL

Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

Runaway

Never Gonna Not Dance Again

ENCORE:

Last Call

So What