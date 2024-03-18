I'm so excited. It's almost time. One more sleep before the day you wait for all year long.

Free Ice Day at Rita's Italian Ice is March 19

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 19th) is not only the first day of Spring it's also FREE ICE DAY at Rita's. Yeesss! There's a new flavor debuting too.

Rita's affectionally calls is FDOS (First Day of Spring). Whatever it's called, you'll get free ice to celebrate the return of spring and the return of Rita's.

They want you to "Ring in Spring" with free ice. Cute, right?

If you don't remember to go get your free ice, driving past your local Rita's tomorrow will definitely jog your memory...there's always a long line. Who doesn't love free Rita's ice?

Stop by your local Rita's for a free 6oz ice of your choice (adding custard is extra). You can choose from the classic flavors (flavors may vary by location) or you can try the brand new ice flavor that is making its debut tomorrow.

Rita's will debut a new ice flavor on the first day of spring

Yup, there's a new flavor for 2024. Actually, I've heard there may be more than one. This one will have you reminiscing about your childhood.

Kathy, a local Rita's manager, gave me a few hints before spilling the beans.

Hint #1 - It's also a candy.

Hint #2 - At first it's sweet, then sour + watermelon.

Hint #3 - The candy version is popular right now.

Rita's new limited edition flavor is Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice

You guessed it! It is Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice.

Doesn't it look good? Yum. There's a watermelon dusting on top of it.

Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita's is excited about the new flavor saying, "At Rita's, our guests inspire us to push our flavor innovation further each year and we are thrilled to partner with the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand to deliver this unique take on a sour-then-sweet favorite in only a way Rita's can. We hope to see everyone at Rita's on March 19 to enjoy a free cup of Ice on us."

Rita's hours for free ice day are 12pm - 9pm.

Editor's note: Chris Rollins is a paid spokesperson for Rita's.

