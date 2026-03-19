The Hit Musical ‘Shucked’ is Set to Make Its Philadelphia Debut This Spring
The cream of the crop is coming to Philly, and it’s as corny as it sounds.
Shucked Is Making its Philadelphia Debut This Spring
'Shucked,' the Tony-Award winning musical comedy, is heading to Center City for the first time ever. It'll be playing at the Forrest Theatre in April as part of Ensemble Arts Philly's 2025-26 Broadway season.
Shucked first opened on Broadway in 2023 and ran for 327 performances before closing the
following year. Its national tour began in fall 2024, traveling to over 30 cities and will continue through this upcoming June.
The tour cast features Danielle Wade as Maizy, Quinn VanAntwerp as Gordy, and Miki Abraham as Lulu, among others.
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Shucked
Tickets are on sale for 'Shucked' at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. The shows will run from April 21, 2026 through May 3, 2026. Click here to learn more.
You can purchase tickets in person at the Forrest Theatre Box Office, and of course online at
ensembleartsphilly.org. We just checked and it looks like many great seats are still available. Check them out here.
What Is Shucked?
The hilarious show is set in the fictional Cob County, where a wall of corn sustains the town’s
way of life. When the corn begins to die, farmgirl Maizy sets out for the city of Tampa in search
of help. She then encounters “corn doctor” Gordy, who may not be all he seems.
“Shucked is more than just the side-splitting new ‘farm-to-fable’ musical centered around one
community’s obsession with corn,” said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical
Programming and Presentations at Ensemble Arts Philly.
“A show that has popped up right when we needed it, it’s full of love, sacrifice, hope, grace, and growth – told in a hysterical and heartwarming way.”
Before Shucked comes to town, by the way, the city will welcome The Sound of Music to the Academy of Music from March 31 through April 5.
These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST