SEPTA Will Offer Free Rides for All Eagles Fans This Season

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles will be able to ride SEPTA home from the game for FREE... for EVERY game (including both preseason and regular season games) for the 2023 football season.

The popular program, which is sponsored by Unibet, started in the postseason last year, and of course, it's super helpful for fans.

Parking at the Linc can be difficult so taking the train out of the stadium complex after a game can (and will) likely save fans time.

It's easy to participate too, by the way.

The free rides FROM NRG Station will start at half-time for every home game, and they'll run for two hours post-game or until the last scheduled train departs.

That's easy! Just board the train at NRG Station.

Plus, it means there won't be long lines of fans trying to load their SEPTA Key Cards and pay for entrance onto the train. This was (for obvious reasons) super popular when they started offering it during the 2022-2023 postseason.

“After a successful start to our partnership with SEPTA during the Eagles playoff run last year, Unibet is excited to extend our relationship into the upcoming football season," said Manuel Stan, SVP of North America, Kindred Group.

The free rides kick off with this Thursday night's (August 17) preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

It's important to note, by the way, that regular fares will apply for all travel on the Broad Street Line to the game.

Though, a $2 SEPTA fare to the game is still cheaper than the parking fees at the Linc. Parking this season for a regular car costs $45, they say.