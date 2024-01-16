The state of New Jersey is home to two of the richest towns in America, according to 24/7 Wall St.

The list was created from data after the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. Five-year estimates were recently released.

If you're familiar with these two towns, you probably aren't surprised.

A Veranda article points out that there are similarities between the wealthy New Jersey towns that made the list....all of the towns on the list, actually.

Many of the towns are in metropolitan areas where a lot of the people commute to "the country's largest economic engines."

These towns are highly educated areas and filled with people who bring home big paychecks. The poverty rate is very low. The homes in these towns have high price tags.

Ridgewood is #13

The first New Jersey town named among the richest in America is Ridgewood in Bergen County.

From the data, Ridgewood's median household income is $194,256. Many of its residents commute to New York City because Ridgewood is only 25 miles from the Big Apple.

The town has a population of 25,991 and almost 80% of residents have earned a bachelor's degree. Zillow says home prices in Ridgewood are lower than other spots on the list but still come in at close to $1 million.

Westfield is # 15

The second New Jersey town making the richest towns in the U.S. list is Westfield in Union County.

Also very close to New York City (less than 20 miles away). The average median household income is $185,319. This is another town with a lot of commuters to New York City (population of about 30,000). Home prices hover around $1 million, according to Zillow.

To check out the other towns that made the list, click here.

