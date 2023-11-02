This brand new Mexican restaurant coming to New Jersey may be in the process of breaking a Guinness World Record! We all know those books you would read in your elementary school/middle school library for hours and always dream of one day completing one.

Now, that dream may become a reality for the owners of this insane Mexican restaurant in New Jersey. The restaurant is called Meximodo Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar and is opening really soon in Metuchen, New Jersey. It will open its doors on December 9th and will be located at 5 Pearl St inside the Metuchen Town Plaza.

If that was exciting enough, they are also applying to become a Guinness World Record holder for having a bar stocked with the biggest library of Mezcals and Tequila’s.

NJ.com reported that they spoke to, Saurabh Abrol, the owner of the restaurant’s parent company, Le Malt Hospitality Group who said after opening, it will be the world’s largest selection of tequila! Once it’s finally opened and you get to visit Meximodo, the restaurant will offer over 1,000 bottles of tequila.

NJ.com reports that after opening, it will make them the unofficial world record holder for the most tequilas and mezcals pourable by law. The restaurant is still applying to Guinness World Records to try and secure this huge accomplishment, but I’m sure after opening it won’t be a problem.

Not only will we get to try a new Mexican restaurant in New Jersey, but we get to watch world history unravel in front of us! Meximodo will be open on Thursday, November 9th in Metuchen.

