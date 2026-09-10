This is something you don't hear often in this area.

A Princeton consignment shop was broken into on September 1

A luxury consignment shop in Princeton was broken into in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 1, 2026, according to News 12 New Jersey and The Patch.

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Thieves smashed through the front door before 2 AM

The brazen thieves smashed the glass on the front door of the store on Witherspoon Street just before 2 AM to access what they had their sights set on. Four masked burglars rummaged through the store and were able to grab a large number of handbags before fleeing the scene within one minute of entering. Seventy-five luxury handbags had been stolen. The bags were worth approximately $230,000, the article states.

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A security camera alert had woken up the store's owner shortly after the break-in. When they were awake enough to check the camera, Princeton police had already arrived at the crime scene.

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Princeton Police say no suspects have been identified

The bags have not been recovered yet. The thieves have not yet been apprehended, nor have suspects been identified. Princeton Police are continuing their investigation. The store has not been named, but it was possibly Princeton Bag Archive, located at 38 Witherspoon Street.

Many locals are shocked by the crime. Some commented on social media that it seemed like a crime out of a movie and not one that takes place in the upscale, safe Mercer County town.

25 Easy Ways To Protect Your Home and Possessions From Thieves Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor