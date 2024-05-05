Exciting news for Mexican food lovers in South Jersey!

Playa Azteca, a popular Mexican restaurant chain with one New Jersey location in Sicklerville, is expanding to two more Jersey locations in Marlton and Voorhees!

This information is according to 42 Freeway and Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham,' whom investigated and confirmed the news.

Playa Azteca of Marlton to replace former Bertucci's

The new Playa Azteca of Marlton will occupy the space of the vacant Bertucci's, located at 515 NJ-73. You may remember when it abruptly closed in December 2022 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

So this is exciting news knowing that the deserted space will be getting a facelift with more foot traffic again!

Where will the Playa Azteca of Voorhees be located?

According to the Playa Azteca website, this location will be coming to the Voorhees Town Center, at 10000 Town Center Boulevard!

When will Playa Azteca open in Marlton and Voorhees?

So far, there's no word yet on opening dates for either locations. The plans are still in very early stages. But you can keep an eye out for updates on the social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

What is Playa Azteca?

If you've never been to Playa Azteca, they're a Mexican chain with locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Their vibrant menu features a wide variety of traditional Mexican dishes, like Sizzling Fajitas, Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, Enchiladas, Quesadillas, and more, along with delicious desserts and margaritas!

Are you looking forward to the new Playa Azteca locations? Be sure to check back for any projected opening dates!

