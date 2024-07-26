If you love to kick your feet up after a long day and drink a cold beer, then you have a favorite brand.

Of course, there are so many different brands and styles of beer out there to choose from, but we all are partial to certain kinds. From lagers to stouts or pilsners to IPA beer drinkers know exactly what they like, and exactly what they don’t like.

Have you ever wondered if beer drinkers in your state have the same taste in beer as you do?

World Population Review put out a new poll and has named each state’s favorite beer and you may be shocked what the pick for Pennsylvania is. In the state of Pennsylvania, we’re really lucky to have some local breweries spread all over the state that produce some really amazing beers.

Although this is so, Pennsylvania’s favorite beer is not a locally crafted beer at all. According to this map, Pennsylvania’s favorite beer is pretty generic, to be honest with you!

Pennsylvania's Favorite Beer Is Bud Light

Anheuser-Busch Announces Job Cuts Amid Slumping Bud Light Sales Getty Images loading...

According to World Population Review, Pensylvania’s most popular beer is Bud Light. In comparison to some of the other beers we get to choose from available to us in Pennsylvania, Bud Light is pretty generic!

However, this does make sense since Bud Light is one of the most popular beers on the market.

Are you shocked by this news? Budweiser has topped the list and is the most popular beer across the 50 states.

