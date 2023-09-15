There's always something fun going on at Peddler's Village, especially during the fall season.

Right now there are the coolest scarecrows on display all over the Village (over 120) and soon it will be time for OctoberFeast. Get ready to eat and drink, German style.

Peddler's Village

It's happening Saturday and Sunday, October 14th and 15th. Save the dates. You're not going to want to miss the fun.

Bring your appetite for some of the best eats around. Some of the food featured will be bratwurst, frankfurters, currywurst, Schnitzelwich, kartoffelpuffer, German potato pancakes and spaetzle.

Peddler's Village

Bring your friends and relax in the beer and food garden.

Peddler's Village

Families are always welcome at Peddler's Village (it was one of my favorite places to visit when I was growing up) and there will be plenty to do.

There will be pony rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, a bounce house, sand art, lawn games and so much more. Make sure your phone is charged because you'll be taking a lot of pictures.

The adults can try their hands at axe-throwing and take in the live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Peddler's Village

OctoberFeast will Saturday and Sunday, October 14th and 15th from 11am - 5pm each day. Rain or shine.

Admission is free, parking is free. Make sure to visit all the unique and fun shops, boutiques, restaurants and more. You could get a jump on your holiday shopping.

Speaking of the holidays, it won't be long before the Grand Illumination Celebration, the Gingerbread House Display and more holiday fun. Stay tuned.

