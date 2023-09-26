One of the big cheesesteak places in Philadelphia had plans to expand its brand into State College, PA but now, it's not happening.

Philadelphia Magazine is reporting the deal that had Pat's Steaks bringing its famous steaks to Nittany Lions country has been squashed.

Get our free mobile app

At the beginning of September, the publication reported that the owner of Pat's King of Steaks, Frank Olivieri, was excited for the expansion. He had partnered with another well-known Philadelphia restaurant owner, Rob Wasserman for the new location. Wasserman owns Rouge in Rittenhouse Square and is currently involved with a pizza restaurant and chicken place at Penn State.

The new Pat's location wasn't going to be in the stadium, it was going to be a stand-alone shop in the surrounding area.

Why isn't the expansion going forward? Olivieri told Philadelphia Magazine, "I've simply reconsidered." He furthered explained, "There isn't any bad blood or drama. It was a business decisions made for a variety of reasons."

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

Pat's King of Steaks has long been a part of the famous cheesesteak debate...Pat's or Geno's. I'm sure you've heard of it. Pat's has been around since 1930. Wow.

Pat's King of Steaks will remain a staple in its South Philly neighborhood. It says on its website Pat's is the inventor of the Philly Steak and Cheesesteak.

If you've never had a Pat's Steak, it's a must. It's located at 1235 E. Passyunk Avenue (at 9th & Wharton Street), Philadelphia.

It's open 24/7 for whenever your cheesesteak craving hits.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list