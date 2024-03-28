Great news. There is another new food option in Nassau Park Pavilion.

Pasar Malam opens in Nassau Park in West Windsor

It's a Malaysian restaurant called Pasar Malam. It took the spot of Penang's (near Home Depot).

West Windsor officials gathered at the Grand Opening on March 27th for the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The menu is filled with chicken, beef, pork, seafood dishes and more. You can take a look at the extensive menu by clicking here.

Stop in and give this new restaurant a try. The hours are 11am - 9pm, 6 days a week. It's closed on Wednesdays.

Pasar Malam joins several other new restaurants in that shopping strip mall.

Bluestone Lane and Just Salad opened in Nassau Park in West Windsor

Bluestone Lane and Just Salad opened recently as well. They're next to each other and both located in a new strip built over by PetSmart and HomeGoods.

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired coffee shop and café, serving brunch all day along with bowls, sandwiches, pastries, and other goodies.

When I visited Bluestone Lane for the first time the granola pots, croissant sandwiches, and banana bread slices caught my attention right away.

This is the only Bluestone Lane in Mercer County.

Just Salad is well, a salad shop and more. You can create your own salad to match your lifestyle...paleo, keto, gluten free, vegan, or climatarian. There are also bowls, wraps, soups, avocado toast, and smoothies too.

I loved the inspiration on the wall. As you enter, you'll read, "Eat With Purpose."

Paris Baguette and Mezah coming soon to Nassau Park

Two more new restaurants, Paris Baguette and Mezah Mediterranean Grill, will be opening soon. I'll keep you posted.

Pasar Malam is located at 635 Nassau Park Boulevard in West Windsor, NJ.

