It's almost that time of year.

The dreaded changing of the clock.

The reason I say dreaded is because this isn't the good one.

In the fall we "fall back" meaning we turn the clocks back one hour therefore we get an extra hour of sleep. Yippee.

Although, I wonder how many people actually get that extra hour of sleep. Hmmm. Probably not that many with everyone's busy schedule.

I know some bars use that extra hour to stay open longer and get an extra hour of business.

In the spring we "spring forward" meaning the clocks are pushed an hour ahead.

This is the one everyone hates because we lose an hour of sleep.

I have to admit, it doesn't seem like it should affect me as much as it does. I feel like I'm walking around like a zombie for a good week or so.

Some states are sick and tired of the changing the clocks ritual twice a year.

Close to twenty-four states have expressed their desire to stop changing the clocks once and for all.

Did you know there are two states where the residents don't have to change their clocks? Hawaii and Arizona have been exempt since the 1960s.

There's no need to save the daylight in those 2 spots. Hawaii gets plenty because of its proximity to the equator, and Arizona is so hot they don't need the sun up any longer than it already is.

Pennsylvania is one of those states, along with Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, and North Carolina, whose lawmakers are trying to keep their states in daylight savings time permanently.

This would need Congress approval, which hasn't happened yet.

The fight continues.

President Trump has said he's in favor of not changing the clocks. We'll see what happens.

But, for now, it will continue.

For more information, click here.

