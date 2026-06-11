For months we had heard that a popular restaurant chain was hoping to emerge from bankruptcy, but it appears as if that won't happen after all.

On the Border To Close Locations Nationwide

We've heard that On the Board Mexican Catina & Grill will be closing most (if not all) of their locations across the country.

The news was confirmed by several outlets including Caron.com and other outlets.

The restaurants are closing as early as this Friday (June 12). Some managers are telling the media that each restaurant will close at a different time depending on their "hierarchy," Chron.com reports.

Local Employees Confirm Closing of On The Border Locations in NJ & Pa

Several local employees have reached out to 94.5 PST to confirm that their locations will be closing across our area. They say the closures impact several eateries in the area including Neshaminy, Pa.; Mount Laurel, NJ; and Princeton, NJ.

The exact timeline for those closures was not clear.

On the Border Survived a 2025 Bankruptcy

On the Border restaurants had filed for bankruptcy in early 2025. At that time about half of the restaurants had closed.

READ MORE: Bahama Breeze in Cherry Hill, NJ Closes

Following that there was a bit of a bidding war for the Tex-Mex chain were taken over by Pappas Restaurants, Inc. in May 2025. Pappas Restaurants is a Texas based ownership group.

At that time the ownership group said that they were committed to the On the Border brand and had focused on "a sweeping weeping menu overhaul rooted in the same culinary standards that have defined the Pappas name across Texas for decades."

At the time they did not mention closing any restaurants, but that clearly has changed.