Hamilton, NJ Convenience Store Sells Winning $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
Whoa. This is crazy.
Someone in our area just won a whole lot of money...life-changing money for some, I'm sure.
One million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Mercer County, NJ
The New Jersey Lottery just announced there is a one-million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket in Mercer County.
How exciting.
The ticket was sold on March 14
The winning ticket was sold on Friday (March 14, 2025) in Hamilton Township.
It was a $20 ticket for the Mega Hot 7's scratch-off game.
The stakes are usually higher when you pay more for the ticket.
It was one of three million dollar prizes
This million-dollar prize was one of 3 million dollar prizes for this new game that just debuted over the winter.
There are four Hot 7's games: Red Hot, Sizzling Hot, Super Hot, and Mega Hot.
Altogether, there are over $158 million in prizes up for grabs.
Well, minus $1 million now. Ha ha.
The ticket was purchased at Hamilton Deli & Grill
Hamilton Deli & Grill in the Quakerbridge Shoppes on Quakerbridge Road is the convenience store where the ticket was purchased.
No word if the winner is a regular at the deli or is someone just passing through the area.
In case you're wondering how much money the winner actually gets to take home, the $1 million is the annuity value.
The prize's cash value is $601,400. That's still an amazing prize. I'd take it, wouldn't you?
The NJ Lottery also noted that there have been more scratch-off success stories lately.
The $100,000 Bingo Extra game had a $100,000 winner on March 13, which was the second of three top prizes. That $5 ticket was sold in Woodlynne (Camden County).
On March 15, there was a $200,000 winner on the Fat Wallet scratch-off game. That was also a $5 ticket and the second of four top prizes. It was sold in Blackwood, NJ (Camden County).
Congratulations!
