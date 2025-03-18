Whoa. This is crazy.

Someone in our area just won a whole lot of money...life-changing money for some, I'm sure.

One million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Mercer County, NJ

The New Jersey Lottery just announced there is a one-million-dollar winning scratch-off ticket in Mercer County.

How exciting.

The ticket was sold on March 14

The winning ticket was sold on Friday (March 14, 2025) in Hamilton Township.

It was a $20 ticket for the Mega Hot 7's scratch-off game.

The stakes are usually higher when you pay more for the ticket.

It was one of three million dollar prizes

This million-dollar prize was one of 3 million dollar prizes for this new game that just debuted over the winter.

There are four Hot 7's games: Red Hot, Sizzling Hot, Super Hot, and Mega Hot.

Altogether, there are over $158 million in prizes up for grabs.

Well, minus $1 million now. Ha ha.

The ticket was purchased at Hamilton Deli & Grill

Hamilton Deli & Grill in the Quakerbridge Shoppes on Quakerbridge Road is the convenience store where the ticket was purchased.

No word if the winner is a regular at the deli or is someone just passing through the area.

In case you're wondering how much money the winner actually gets to take home, the $1 million is the annuity value.

The prize's cash value is $601,400. That's still an amazing prize. I'd take it, wouldn't you?

The NJ Lottery also noted that there have been more scratch-off success stories lately.

The $100,000 Bingo Extra game had a $100,000 winner on March 13, which was the second of three top prizes. That $5 ticket was sold in Woodlynne (Camden County).

On March 15, there was a $200,000 winner on the Fat Wallet scratch-off game. That was also a $5 ticket and the second of four top prizes. It was sold in Blackwood, NJ (Camden County).

Congratulations!

