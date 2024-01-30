Love is in the air!

Valentine's Day is coming up! And if you're planning on doing something special with someone special, one of the most romantic things to do is... have a romantic dinner!

Romantic Couple drinking wine

There are a million ways to set the mood for romance, whether you go out or stay in. But if you're going out, it's exciting to have the best of the best ever now and then!

Sometimes it's nice to have a reason to get prettied up and splurge on a romantic dinner for two. And when that time comes, you're going to want a restaurant that excels in ambiance, service, and of course food! *glasses clink*

Couple holding hands

If you love dining out with exquisite ambiance and food, Yelp has got you covered. Yelp recently revealed their list of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner in 2024.

And 2 New Jersey restaurants made the list!

Credit: Instagram @thecubanhoboken.nj, Google Maps

Ready to make your romantic night out one to remember? Get ready to make some reservations! Because now that these spots have made this list, more people will be lining up to try!

Here are the two New Jersey restaurants that made this year's list along with where they ranked:

#32 - 618, Freehold Borough, NJ

618, located at 618 Park Ave in Freehold Township was the first New Jersey restaurant to rank in the list at #32! If you're looking for romantic ambiance, this place also hosts luncheons, weddings and other formal events.

Just look at the gorgeous aesthetics with exposed brick and ambient lighting!!

Their menu features elevated American and Italian-inspired dishes, like Crab Cakes, Short Rib Ravioli, Grilled Branzino, Filet Mignon and more! Pair it all with one of their swanky signature cocktails.

They've also been featured in tons of "best of" lists by NJ.com, OpenTable, ABC 7 News, and more!

#64 - The Cuban Restaurant and Bar, Hoboken, NJ

Transport your taste buds to Havana at The Cuban Restaurant & Bar, located at 618 Park Ave in Freehold Township! They came in at #64.

The Cuban offers authentic Cuban dishes with a bit of Latin flair! They've quickly become a staple in town since they opened in 2011. They offer cute street-side outdoor dining in the warm months, and their menu includes Paella, Pollo Criollo, Grilled Skirt Steak Churrasco, and a Cuban brunch menu!

A dish from The Cuban Restaurant & Bar in Hoboken, New Jersey

Ever been to any of these spots? Let us know where your favorite romantic restaurant in New Jersey is!

