When you think about going to college, you probably think about fun times, new friends, and a lot of late-night studying.

But safety is a major concern on many college campuses across the country, including a couple of schools in Pennsylvania.

Two well-known Pennsylvania schools have unfortunately made it onto a recent list of the “45 Most Dangerous College Campuses 2024.”

You've probably heard of them. They are two of Pennsylvania’s top schools.

They are the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) and Pennsylvania State University (Penn State).

You may, or may not be, surprised.

These schools are both known for their strong academic programs and sports teams.

Pitt, located in the heart of Pittsburgh, is an exciting place for students.

I have several friends with children who go to Pitt and love it.

With a big and lively city surrounding it, students have access to amazing opportunities.

But, that also means dealing with some big-city safety challenges.

According to reports, Pitt has had issues with theft and a few violent crimes.

The school is working to improve campus security, but students should still stay aware of their surroundings, especially at night.

At Penn State’s main campus in University Park, students enjoy a beautiful and large campus.

However, being such a big school comes with its' own challenges.

While not located in a major city, Penn State has still reported incidents of theft and alcohol-related crimes.

The school encourages students to be smart about their safety, especially when attending large events or parties.

Both schools are amazing places to get an education, but like any large university, it’s important to be aware of potential safety concerns.

By staying alert and using campus resources, students can enjoy everything these schools have to offer while staying safe.

To check out the specific crime statistics on these schools and others that made the list of the most dangerous college campuses 2024, click here.

