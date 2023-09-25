Fall is officially here. The cooler weather definitely has me in the mood for everything fall...scarecrows, mums, hayrides, flannels, hoodies...and, of course, pumpkins.

Yup, I love pumpkin szn. I love carving them, I love decorating with them, I love making recipes with them, I love roasting the seeds.

So, where can you get the best ones? There are plenty of great places in New Jersey, according to one of my favorite influencers on Instagram, "Meg Things." She's named all of her favorites in the Garden State.

I'm sure there's at least one not too far away from you. There are a few close to me.

Here are the go-to spots to go pumpkin picking in New Jersey.

Terhune Orchards in Princeton

Terhune Orchards will give you all the fall vibes you're looking for. Fall Family Fun Weekends run through October 29th.

There's live music, a winery, a barnyard of animals, hay bale & corn mazes, pony rides, a scavenger hunt, duck races, a discovery barn, a hayride to the pumpkin patch and so much more. You can visit the Pumpkin Painting station too.

Battleview Orchards in Freehold

Battleview Orchards is the oldest you-pick farm in New Jersey. While you're there, make sure you visit its Country Store to get some warm homemade donuts, hot or cold cider, caramel apples and lots of other treats. It looks like such a cute place.

Happy Day Farm

I'm definitely adding Happy Day Farm to my fall bucket list. This place look so cool. There are over 35 fall attractions...a corn maze, pig races, fun slide, a PUMPKIN CANNON and a ton more. I must go here. Ha ha.

To check out the rest of Meg's favorite pumpkin picking farms around New Jersey, check this out.....

To see all of the "Meg Things" click here. She's great.

