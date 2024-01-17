We've been waiting for a "Moment Like This," and it's finally happening. Kelly Clarkson is hitting the road and bringing her incredible concert to New Jersey!

That's right. Kelly Clarkson is FINALLY returning to The Garden State. She'll hit the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City for back-to-back shows on May 10 and May 11!

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Presales for both shows begin Wednesday (January 17), with tickets on sale for the general public on Friday (January 19). You can learn more on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's website by clicking here.

This is going to be a can't-miss show. Trust us. With Kelly's incredible vocals and catalog of hit songs, it's going to be a great night.

The Sands Cares INSPIRE 2019 Charity Concert Featuring Kelly Clarkson Getty Images loading...

Most recently, the American Idol alum has been dazzling in audiences in Vegas. In fact, she will wrap up her very popular Vegas residency — An Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson — at Planet Hollywood on February 10.

The shows in Atlantic City mark Kelly Clarkson's only announced tour dates outside of Vegas for the entire year (at least so far).

UP NEXT: Janet Jackson Announces Philly Show for 2024

UP NEXT: Janet Jackson Announces Philly Show for 2024

It's not clear if she'll add any more shows to the calendar this year, but she has been keeping busy as the host of one of daytime TV's most popular shows, The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC.

2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

I suspect this show will quickly sell out so if you want to see the OG American Idol live in concert, you may want to set a reminder to grab tickets quickly this week (like as soon as they go on sale).