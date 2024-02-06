Justin Timberlake Announces October Concert at Newark, NJ’s Prudential Center

Surprise! Justin Timberlake just announced yet ANOTHER tour date in our area, and this time he’s coming to New Jersey.

Justin Timberlake just announced that the Forget Tomorrow World Tour will hit the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday (that’s February 9) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, select presales (for Citi, Verizon and more) start as early as today at 10 a.m. (that’s February 6). Click here to learn more about presales to see Justin Timberlake in New Jersey.

Timberlake last performed at Newark's Prudential Center in 2018 for his Man of the Woods Tour so his return to New Jersey is highly anticipated, of course.

Christopher Polk, Getty Images Christopher Polk, Getty Images loading...

Also just announced today is an October 7 performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. You can click here to learn more about that concert and ticket info. Tickets for that show also go on sale this Friday (February 9).

Today’s announcement is the latest addition to Justin Timberlake’s highly anticipated tour which includes several stops in the Tri-state area.

They include: