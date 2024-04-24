Oh No! Joe’s Crab Shack is Closing its Last New Jersey Location

And then there were none!

Joe's Crab Shack, a popular casual seafood chain, is closing their Deptford, New Jersey location at 2000 Clements Bridge Rd. Their final day in business will be May 26, according to 42 Freeway who got the exclusive information.

Why is Joe's Crab Shack Deptford closing?

Joe's Crab Shack COO Terry Turney made this statement regarding the closure:

"Due to a natural lease expiration, Joe’s Crab Shack located at 2000 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford, NJ will close its doors on May 26, 2024... We thank the community for the many years of support. We value our employees, their dedication to our company, and are working to relocate them to our sister locations nearby."

Joe's Crab Shack of Deptford first opened in April 2013, so they haven't been around for a very long time.

There will be no more Joe's Crab Shacks left in New Jersey

The Deptford location was the "last man"- or "last crab" standing. Only a matter of months ago, the second-to-last location abruptly closed in Clifton (405 Allwood Rd) in December 2023.

The COO of Joe's Crab Shack had told NJ Advance Media:

“We value our employees and their dedication to the company and are working to relocate them to our nearby sister properties. We thank the community for the many years of support.”

Joe's Crab Shacks are closing nationwide

This may not come as a shock, since. Joe's Crab Shack locations nationwide over the past several years, due to declining sales. They filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021.

Will you miss the Deptford Joe's Crab Shack? Don't forget to get your meal in before May 26!

